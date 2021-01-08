NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after assaulting a family member and obstructing a police officer Thursday night.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, officers responded to the assault call in the 300 block of South 3rd Street.
When officers arrived they learned that 22-year-old Daniel Vinson had assaulted a family member and after investigating the incident officers attempted to issue Vinson a citation for 3rd degree assault.
When Vinson was told that he was going to be issued a citation he became uncooperative and attempted to leave.
The officers tried to keep Vinson from leaving, but he went toward an officer and grabbed the officer’s facemask off his face and threw it on the floor.
Vinson was then advised that he was under arrest. The officers were able to take Vinson into custody without any further issues.
He was arrested for obstructing a police officer and 3rd degree assault.
Vinson was booked in to the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.