NORFOLK - A Norfolk man with multiple arrest warrants was apprehended after physically assaulting a woman in front of a child.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue for a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they could hear a female screaming from one of the apartments. Officers forced entry into the apartment and located the female and the male.
The male was identified as 30-year-old Tyson Tilden. Officers are familiar with Tilden and knew that he had three active arrest warrants so he was taken into custody on the warrants.
The female described that Tilden was yelling at her and would not allow her to leave. The situation escalated and he physically assaulted her. This all occurred in the presence of a small child.
Tilden was also arrested for third degree domestic assault, first degree false imprisonment, and child abuse.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County jail.