Robert Edward Curtis
Courtesy of: Antelope County News

WAYNE - A man who stole a vehicle and led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple counties in Northeast Nebraska has been apprehended.

According to the Antelope County News, Robert Edward Curtis was arrested near Wayne Thursday afternoon.

Curtis had stolen a 2017 Dodge pickup with a utility box belonging to Boyd's Electric.

Several schools went into lockdown or lockout as a precaution.

The 5-11 male also has warrants for his arrest from Texas and South Carolina for pursuits there.

Curtis will be housed in the Antelope County Jail.  

