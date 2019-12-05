WAYNE - A man who stole a vehicle and led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple counties in Northeast Nebraska has been apprehended.
According to the Antelope County News, Robert Edward Curtis was arrested near Wayne Thursday afternoon.
Curtis had stolen a 2017 Dodge pickup with a utility box belonging to Boyd's Electric.
Several schools went into lockdown or lockout as a precaution.
The 5-11 male also has warrants for his arrest from Texas and South Carolina for pursuits there.
Curtis will be housed in the Antelope County Jail.