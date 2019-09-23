NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges Sunday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer saw a man riding a bike in the 600 block of Norfolk Avenue.
The officer recognized him as 40-year-old Brandon Prescott, and Prescott needed to be issued a trespass warning from a previous case.
The officer attempted to have contact Prescott to issue the warning, but Prescott refused and continued to ride away from the officer.
Prescott rode several blocks before officers were able to catch him.
Just before he was apprehended, he discarded a backpack that officers recovered.
Prescott was arrested for obstructing a police officer. In a subsequent search, officers recovered a spoon from Prescott’s pants pocket that had residue on it that tested positive for methamphetamine, a syringe, and a small amount of marijuana.
He was additionally arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was held in the Norfolk City jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.