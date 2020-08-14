NORFOLK - Two homeless people were arrested after attempting to sell drugs at a Norfolk park early Friday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, police were called to Ta Ha Zouka Park and the reporting party claimed that a black Monte Carlo was driving around the park attempting to sell drugs to people.
Officers located the vehicle near a camping tent and had contact with a male and female who were inside the tent.
The male was identified as 49-year-old Arthur Molina and the female was identified as 48-year-old Debbie Brandt.
A check of their licenses showed that Molina had an active Madison County arrest warrant.
Molina was then taken into custody to the Madison County Jail. Officers saw drug paraphernalia in the tent during the contact with the couple.
In a subsequent search, officers located a glass pipe in Brandt’s purse that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Brandt was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.