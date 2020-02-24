Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon
Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor in northeast Nebraska is still incompetent for trial.

The judge made the ruling Friday on Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon. He's pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez on Aug. 25, 2017, in Norfolk.

Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Velazquez Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon's girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship.

Castaneda-Morejon has been undergoing treatment at the state psychiatric hospital in an effort to restore him to competency.

