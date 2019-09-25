Make sure you register to vote

LINCOLN - Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen encourages Nebraska citizens to make voter registration a high priority task.
Evnen tells News Talk WJAG next year’s elections are coming up quickly, and updating registrations is important for those who have moved, changed their names, or had their voting rights restored since the last election.
"If you are a citizen of the United States, a resident of Nebraska, and if you will be 18 years old by November 3rd 2020 then you will be eligible to register."
Evnen says if you are not yet 18, but will be in time of the election you can register starting January 1 2020.
He says with it being a presidential election he does expect a good turnout of voters.
He adds there are multiple ways to register to vote and it’s an easy process.