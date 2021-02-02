NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk Solid Waste Division is encouraging the public to not throw away rechargeable batteries, but instead recycle them.
Solid Waste Supervisor Rob Mercer says the rechargeable batteries are dangerous to the environment and can start fires.
"Lithium Ion batteries, the ones in cell phones can go boom if you hit it with a hammer. At the landfill we've been having issues driving over and compacting them with our equipment and having fires start. We then trace those fires back to rechargeable batteries in the landfill."
Mercer says other common items where those batteries can be found include digital cameras, power tools, laptops and children’s electric vehicles.
He says their hazardous waste facility will accept rechargeable batteries from Norfolk homeowners, but they must be removed from the device.
Mercer says you can also take them to Ace Hardware, Bomgaars and Alter Metal Recycling, but call in advance.