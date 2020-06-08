OMAHA - About 70 percent of cardiac arrests in the U.S. occur in homes and with people staying home more due to the coronavirus pandemic that percentage is going up.
Shannon Hilaire, Communications Director for the American Heart Association says it’s very important to know CPR.
Hilaire says hands-only CPR can seem a little scary, but it’s incredibly simple.
"Hands-Only CPR only has two steps. The first thing you do is call 911 and get the EMS crew on their way because they can start helping the second they get there. Then your role is to push hard and fast in the center of the chest. If you do it immediately, CPR can double or triple the person's chance of survival."
Hilaire says those performing CPR are more likely to remember the correct rate when trained to the beat of a song like “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.
She also says if you’re in a public place, it’s important to know where and how to use an AED device also known as an automated external defibrillator.
For more information or to learn hands-only CPR visit Heart.Org.