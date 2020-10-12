LINCOLN - When you fail to get enough sleep at night, you likely wake up tired and out of energy.
Nebraska Extension Educator Susan Harris says not only are you out of energy with a lack of sleep, but it affects your body’s ability to learn, slows your thinking and impacts your immune system, organ function, metabolism and muscle health.
Harris says the number one sleep related tip she has is to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.
"The most important this is to set that circadian clock by getting up at the same time every day, even on the weekends. Light plays a big factor too as it tells your body to wake up. At night time start lowering your light usage so your body gets tired."
Harris says you also shouldn’t use your phone before bed because of the blue light it emits and the distractions it can cause if you get a notification.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.