MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has received some grant funding the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Sheriff Todd Volk says the funds will be used for a one in-car camera system.
Volk says the in-car cameras have been used by the Sheriff’s Office since the late 90s.
"It keeps a record of everything the officer has seen for the most part. That way as calls, cases, or interviews are done (the footage) can be used as evidence and also help with writing reports."
Volk says the cameras will be installed in new patrol cars sometime this summer.
Mark Segerstrom, Administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office says in-car cameras have become vital for law enforcement these days with the industry becoming more technologically sophisticated.