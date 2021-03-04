NORFOLK - A Madison man was arrested for a violating a protection order.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police took the violation report from an adult female who had a protection order against 28-year-old Dany Contreras-Figueroa.
The order barred him from contacting her, and the victim stated he came to her apartment building and found her in the laundry room on Saturday.
Contreras-Figueroa then followed her to her apartment and attempted to enter the apartment before she was able to close the door.
The victim took a photograph of Contreras-Figueroa outside of her apartment building before he fled the area.
He was located in the 300 block of Benjamin Avenue on Monday and placed under arrest for protection order violation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.