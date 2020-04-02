MADISON - Last week Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Nebraska’s Primary Election won’t be moved.
Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss says since the election will take place, they’re highly encouraging people to get a mail-in ballot for the safety of the public and poll workers.
Pruss says Thursday the state will start sending out early mail-in ballot request applications to every registered voter in Nebraska.
"Complete the application, mail it back to us, and as soon as the ballots are available and we can get them sent out, which is about 35 days prior to the election, we will get those ballots mailed out within a day or two."
Pruss said if you don’t want a mail-in ballot, you can still go to your specified polling location.
She said each site will have sanitizer wipes, hand gel, masks, gloves, and every voter will get their own pen.
The last day to request a mail-in ballot is May 1st. The Primary Election is May 12th.