MADISON - The Madison County Commissioners discussed upcoming technology projects and its annual contract with Precision IT at their meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners are going to start using budget tracking software as well as software called QuickBooks.
Madison County Assessor Jeff Hackerott said QuickBooks would allow his office to read the data from the Register of Deeds office with regards to 521 transfer statements and the actual deeds that are filed.
"It saves us from going over there and flipping through all of their books either making copies or jotting down notes based on what's there. We just pull it up on our monitors as if we were sitting in their office and looking at what they can see. We don't have the ability to edit any of it."
Dan Spray with Precision IT said there’s supposed to be an IT guy at the courthouse three days a week, but based on data and feedback he’s gotten it should be knocked back to two days a week.
A motion to start working on the budget tracking program and QuickBooks was unanimously approved.