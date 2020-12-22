MADISON - Madison and Pierce Counties along with its communities will get an updated comprehensive plan.
During the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday, Susan Norris with the Pierce County Economic Development District said she and Madison County Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter were recently awarded grant funding for the project..
Norris said they started this process three years ago as an experiment and went through the Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process also known as ECAP.
"What's come out of Plainview in three years is $2 million worth of grants, a new four-plex housing project, a downtown revitalization grant, 15 new businesses, we've created an entrepreneurial culture in the community, and we've fixed up the parks. We're seeing all of this rapid growth happening in Plainview in just short of three years."
Norris said the process will be done in three parts. The first is find a way to rise the rural regions together, second is the ECAP process, and third is to do a strategic plan for Pierce and Madison Counties as well as the communities.
She said they will start the ECAP process for Madison County in January.