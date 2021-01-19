MADISON - Madison County is getting some monetary help to replace three bridges thanks to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s County Bridge Match Program.
Chairman of the Madison County Commissioners Troy Uhlir says the three bridges getting replaced are at Dry Creek west of Meadow Grove, a bridge three miles east and five and a half miles south from the Highway 81 and 32 junction and another one right by it.
"The last few years we've put culverts in in place of these small culvert bridges. I think they're more secure and advantageous to staying structurally sound than trying to replace a bridge. We're able to do a hydrology study and engineering work to bring the ground up if it needs to be and size the culverts to the right size so we can handle the water flow."
Uhlir says the county has had around 11 bridges replaced over five years with the program’s help.
He says installation is a year behind since it takes so long for the bridges to be chosen, so culverts are being made now for last year’s bridges and they should be ready by spring of this year. The three bridges selected this year should be ready by 2022.