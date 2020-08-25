MADISON - In Nebraska, there were over 1,540 alcohol-related crashes last year according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
To help lower that number, especially with the Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, Madison County is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Sheriff Todd Volk says this summer they’re still arresting a fair amount of people for drunk driving.
"I wish it would have went down, because the goal is to never have to arrest anybody for a DUI, but we're staying about average. Unfortunately drinking and driving is somethings people don't think about all of the time, but we need to make sure we're doing these types of enforcements to keep in your mind that you can't be driving drunk as it will cost you in the long run."
Volk says they’ll have a high-visibility enforcement zone located at 1st Street and the Northeast Nebraska Industrial Highway.
The campaign will begin Wednesday and go till September 7th.