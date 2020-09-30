MADISON - Madison County will be continuing its relationship with Precision IT for any technology work that needs done in the courthouse.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday Chairman Troy Uhlir said Precision IT already works with them one day a week.
Dan Spray with Precision IT said they’re proposing the addition of an extra worker four days a week at the courthouse.
"Basically, all we would ask from the county is an office space that we can work in. We would still like to have all of the "problem tickets" come in through the systems so they can be handled and kept track of. The idea is we do this for a year and at the end of the year we can sit down and look at what we've been doing, the number of tickets, and how we can do this more efficiently."
Spray said after a year he and the commissioners could review how the contract is going, but Uhlir said it would work better to review the contract at the end of June when budget discussions start.
A motion was unanimously approved to accept the contract with Precision IT for $35,000 from October 1st through June 30th.