MADISON - The nationwide "Click It or Ticket" campaign has begun to enforce seatbelt usage and talk about the benefits of them.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says his department is participating in the campaign.
Volk says buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash.
"During rollover accidents, the ones who are ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle are the ones that wind up with the most injuries or being killed. That seatbelt keeps you in the seat and most vehicles anymore are designed to be able to take the impact of a crash and protect that area where you're seated."
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 56 percent of passenger vehicle occupants involved in a crash not wearing their seatbelt were killed at night so a big focus of the campaign is nighttime enforcement.