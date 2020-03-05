MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has installed and is using the new statewide radio system.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Sheriff Todd Volk told the commissioners it’s been absolutely amazing what they’ve been able to do with the new system.
Volk said they’re able to talk with anyone they need to now, even if they don’t have the new statewide system.
"Going through the channel list, we can talk with everybody, even NPPD and the county road department. We're able to talk across the state when we need to, which with some of the people we have to transport it's a real good thing to have that type of service and availability."
Volk said they’re still doing some testing and working through the learning curves.
He said deputies are much safer now too as they can communicate with everybody nearly anywhere with no dead spots.