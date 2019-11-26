NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has hit a small snag on where to place equipment for its new radio system.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday Sheriff Todd Volk addressed the board and said they originally wanted to put the radio equipment on the communication tower by the courthouse on the west side, but it was deemed not safe.
Volk said that tower is 43-years-old and has consistent weather damage.
He said they’re going to try and mount the equipment on top of the courthouse roof instead.
Volk said regardless of where they decide to put it, implementation will continue to progress.
He said they start training with the new system in two weeks.