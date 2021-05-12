MADISON - Madison County is taking a wait and see approach in regard to what it will do with money received from the federal American Rescue Plan.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, County Clerk Anne Pruss said they’re set to receive $6.8 million.
Pruss said the money was supposed to already be in the county’s hands, but now they have to sign on at a certain website.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said it hasn’t been said what they money can be used for yet, but as of now it can’t be used for infrastructure or wages.
"We've got four years to spend it. It's kind of pointless to get ahead of ourselves and say where we're going with it and then it comes back that we can't. The last thing we want to do is promise something and then we don't have the money, because then if you really want to follow through on it you have to levy for it and that's not what we want to do either."
Commissioner Ron Schmidt agreed that waiting will be good, so the money doesn’t get wasted and they don’t have to pay it back.