MADISON - Madison County has been in a Directed Health Measure since March 29th, and so far there have been six confirmed cases and two deaths in the county.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Chairman Troy Uhlir said as of last Friday, 205 tests have been administered and 341 for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department region.
Uhlir said residents are doing a good job adhering to the rules included in the DHM.
"I think we're doing a good job and I think the Sheriff's Department is on board. We're seeing everyone wanting to get back to normal which will happen hopefully soon rather than later. As we get to that point, know that as long as it took us to go down into this rabbit hole, it's going to take us that long to get out."
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said they’ve done a good job to negate any negative impacts of COVID-19.
Schmidt said if anyone has any suggestions on how they can better serve the public, they’d be open to ideas.