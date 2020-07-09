MADISON - With Madison County budget talk continuing, various county offices attended the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to talk about their various budget requests.
Sheriff Todd Volk said he’s looking for vehicle replacements and to hire an additional officer or two for the jail and the road.
County Clerk Anne Pruss said she’d like to hire another full time person in her office as she’s putting in a large amount of hours to get everything done.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson presented his budget and said the cost of the future projects they want to get done is $5.5 million with a couple of those projects including Old Hadar Road and the 838th Avenue Bridge.
"If we do all of this you're looking at $8.1 million. I looked at the available cash on hand and we've got $2.8 million sitting there right now and that includes the road/bridge buy back fund. To make all of these projects happen, we're going to have to come up with $5.2 million in bonds or other resources."
Chairman Troy Uhlir said they have been approved to bond for $5 million.
A motion was unanimously approved to tell the bonding company they want $2.5 million right now and have the rest later to save money on interest.