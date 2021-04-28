MADISON - As more counties in Nebraska continue to designate themselves as 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties, Madison County is following suit.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday a resolution put together by Sheriff Todd Volk and looked over by County Attorney Joe Smith was approved.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said this was a good thing to do because he doesn’t like the idea of a federal mandate coming into the county taking away guns from law abiding citizens.
"I just think that is completely wrong and it has been wrong since the very beginning of our country. This is nothing against federal officers, it's protection for law abiding citizens and I feel really strongly about it."
Chairman Troy Uhlir said the resolution was needed so it protects peoples’ rights and the constitution.
Sheriff Todd Volk said this resolution doesn’t change anything about following state laws and issuing gun permits.
The resolution was approved 2-0 with Commissioner Eric Stinson absent.