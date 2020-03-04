MADISON - Madison County will start to work on an interlocal agreement with the City of Madison for paving improvements on North Main Street in Madison.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday John Zwingman with Advanced Consulting Engineering Services said since the last meeting two weeks ago they took some elevations to figure out drainage, got soil bearings done, and figured out what the project may cost.
Zwingman said from 6th Street to the city limits on the south side of the courthouse property line would cost the city $620,000 and the county $347,000.
He said if the county decided they wanted the project to end at the north half of the courthouse property line it would cost them an additional $268,500.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson said there’s also a reason why the county is willing to work on an interlocal agreement with Madison and split the cost of the road project.
Johnson said the road used to be a state highway and when the new highway was built, the Department of Transportation relinquished the old highway back to the city and county.
He said after discussion with attorneys it was agreed upon that the city owns the west half of the road and the county owns the east half.
Zwingman said the chance of finding a contractor with room in their schedule to do the project this year is slim.
"We would want to go through the design process through the summer and then in October or November take bids and look at it for 2021 construction. You always walk that fine line if you bid during the summer. Sometimes contractors are busy and aren't really thinking about putting numbers on paper, but if you wait too late they're starting to get full for the next year. I think September or October is the right time."
A motion that the county board will work with the City of Madison to go forward on the road project and authorize the county attorney to work on an interlocal agreement was unanimously approved.