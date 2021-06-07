Madison County AEDs
Courtesy Photo

MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was recently granted some new automated external defibrillators.

Sheriff Todd Volk says this was thanks to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Volk says the AEDs will be placed into the Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles and in the Jail.

The grant, facilitated through the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Public Health, will fund devices to be placed in Madison Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles. The project includes training.

Volk says every second counts when trying to save a life, and he’s seen AEDs and CPR work in the past.

He also encourages everyone in the county to learn CPR.

