ANACONDA, MT - A Minnesota man who was arrested and released on bond in Madison County this past summer was arrested in Montana Wednesday.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, investigators worked with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Anaconda Police Department, both of Montana, to locate 34-year-old Jess Brenk of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
The investigation began on August 1st of 2020 when a trooper arrested Brenk during a traffic stop on Highway 81 near Norfolk.
The truck-tractor/semi-trailer Brenk was driving had been reported stolen out of Minnesota.
Brenk provided a fake name and resisted arrest during the encounter. He was lodged in Madison County Jail. After posting bond, he fled the state.
An arrest warrant was then issued for theft by receiving stolen property, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, and obstructing a police officer.
NSP investigators were able to gain information that Brenk was in Anaconda, Montana.
He was arrested without incident Wednesday by the Anaconda Police Department and is awaiting extradition.