MADISON - The Madison County Extension Office has stayed busy this past year.

During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Extension Educator Lee Sherry gave an annual report.

Sherry said Wayne Ohnesorg, their Extension Entomologist has done a lot.

"He's a frequent speaker on the Backyard Farmer. He conducted 25 sessions on private and commercial pesticide chemigation in four counties. In 2018 he had 127 hours of teaching."

Sherry said they also started community gardening this past year and 400 low income people have benefited from it with a value of about $2,300.

She said they have also continued nutrient programs for young children and daycare facilities.

Commissioner Christian Ohl said the extension office is doing a lot of great work, especially with the young people in the community.

