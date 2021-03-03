Madison County Courthouse to get rewired

MADISON - Madison County is looking for a contractor to renovate and rewire the courthouse’s telecommunications room after authorization to advertise for bids was approved during the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said there’s no room for more wiring and it needs done before a problem occurs.
Uhlir said the courthouse would be closed the 10th through the 25th of July, but those dates are dependent on if the contractor agrees with that timeline and all parts get to the courthouse on time.
He said they’ll try to continue business as much as they can with all of the offices during the closure.
"Anne has done some leg work trying to find a mobile office for the treasurer's office that we can run power to as we've got to tie into the state's internet service to run the treasurer's office. We would set up a job site trailer as a temporary office. It will be slow as there will only be able to be one customer in the trailer at a time."
Uhlir said new CAT 6 wiring will be run to the jail, but the jail won’t ever close.