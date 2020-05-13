NORFOLK - Wednesday is the day directed health measure restrictions were loosened in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district.
During the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday Chairman Troy Uhlir said the restrictions being loosened can be a positive, but hopefully they don’t see a backlash and a second run of the virus.
Uhlir said they will continue with appointment only at the courthouse.
"If we were to not have appointments, we would be limited to 50 percent our capacity in the courthouse and we don't have a good way to police that so here for the time being we're going to continue with appointment only. We are trying to work with county court because they do have a large influx of people coming in. We're manning the north door and asking that the people coming for county court come to the north door."
Uhlir said the only person allowed in the courtroom is the person in court.
He also said Tyson Foods in Madison has done a mass scale testing of all employees as well as deep cleaned the whole facility.