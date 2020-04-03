MADISON - Although Madison County is under a Directed Health Measure, the courthouse is still open by appointment only.
The appointment only rule went into effect a couple of weeks ago, and Madison County Chairman Troy Uhlir said people are doing a good job adhering to it.
Uhlir said they’re worried that people are going to delay coming to the courthouse until the coronavirus has passed and then there’s going to be a large influx of people.
"If you have to come down, we do have a doorbell out there that you can push for the treasurer's office. We're trying to make it as convenient as possible. If you do have to come, make sure you're healthy, don't have a cough or fever."
Uhlir said all entrances are still available and you’re encouraged to park on the corresponding side where you need services.
To make an appointment to visit the courthouse call (402) 454-3311.