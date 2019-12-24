MADISON - This past fall President Donald Trump issued an executive order enhancing state and local government involvement in refugee resettlement.
It was also announced around 30,000 refugees would be coming to the U.S. with Nebraska set to get some.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday Chairman Ron Schmidt said the county is set to get one family and they would live in Norfolk.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said they don’t know much about the family other than they have been vetted, approved, and are going through the right process.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said refugee resettlement in Madison County has happened in the past.
"I think we had a pretty large influx, relatively speaking, to our population in the late 90's and early 2000's. I do think the administration at the federal and state level has really tried to communicate well with local governments. We've even had invitations from the federal government for the county and city to be a part of federal level discussion."
The board unanimously approved signing the resettlement agreement as requested by the federal and state government.