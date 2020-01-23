Madison County Courthouse

MADISON - Discussion was had Wednesday on the Madison County surveyor position.

The board talked about whether or not they wanted to continue the office of county surveyor as an elected position and not submit the question to the registered voters.

County surveyor LaVern Schroeder said his work every day is a great value to the county, because it’s what the taxes are based upon.

Road Superintendent Dick Johnson said he would like it to stay as an elected position.

"Regardless of if it's elected or not, it's going to be the same work. If you get into appointed you'll have to discuss if you want someone full-time, part-time, or the way it is now, not to mention the additional cost."

Commissioner Ron Schmidt was trying to decide whether it would be cheaper to call LaVern as needed or keep his position elected.

The board unanimously voted to keep the surveyor as an elected position.

