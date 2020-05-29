MADISON - One side of Beverly Road east of Norfolk off of Highway 35 may be closing permanently.
During the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, a homeowner along the road Jason Herbert said people are driving very fast on the dirt road and using it as a shortcut.
The commissioners all agreed this shouldn't happen, but Commissioner Christian Ohl said if they close one side, a challenge they would have is how it’d be maintained.
"Right now, we really can't even get dump trucks down that road to gravel it because there are wires and power lines that would obstruct the access. To gravel it we use belly dumps because that's the only way to access it and maintain the road. Closing one side might be a challenge because we don't have a way to get them turned around at the end of it."
Ohl said they’ll have to figure out how to incorporate a turnaround on the road.
In the meantime, Chairman Troy Uhlir said they’re going to put traffic counters on the road to see how many people use it and how fast they go.