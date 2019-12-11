MADISON - Emerick Wind LLC would like to construct two new meteorological towers in Madison County.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday the board talked about the two towers, one south and west of Battle Creek and the other south of Meadow Grove.
Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said the towers would be constructed to measure wind speed and direction for potential wind farms.
McWhorter said the first tower would be approximately 197 feet tall.
"They must obtain necessary permits from the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics and they must abide by signage, lighting, and other applicable regulations. This is a conditional use permit for use of the land, and then they'll come back to me for an actual zoning permit where we'll determine setbacks before they're allowed to put it up."
McWhorter said the other tower south of Meadow Grove would be 262 feet tall and require a blinking light at the top.
A representative with Lincoln Clean Energy said the towers would be up three to five years and continue to be farmed around.
The board unanimously approved each tower application.