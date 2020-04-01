MADISON - A fair share of roads in Madison County will soon be getting overlaid.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board said there were three bidders for nine asphaltic overlay projects and the low bidder was Western Engineering Company Incorporated of Harlan Iowa.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said the reason they did more miles of overlay this year was so they could get bigger companies to come in and bid.
"By doing additional miles we were able to get a better price, we likely saved around $250,000 so hopefully we won't be bonding for $5 million. It's looking like we made a good decision."
All of the projects together will cost $2.7 million, but Uhlir said around $347,000 of that will eventually be paid for by Platte County as Madison County is helping them get a better price for Monastery Road east of Highway 81 near Humphrey.
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the contract to Western Engineering Company.
The roads being overlaid include:
Norfolk South - Two and a half miles on South 1st Street from 836th Road to half a mile north of 838th Road.
Battle Creek East - 547th Avenue between 839th and 840th Road.
Meadow Grove South - 539th Road between 840th Road and south to the city limits of Meadow Grove.
Battle Creek Southwest - 839th Road between Highway 121 and two miles west.
Madison North - North Main Street from 829th Road to the courthouse.
Norfolk Southwest - North Airport Road from 552nd to 554th Road.
Norfolk Northwest - 37th Street from Benjamin Avenue south to the city limits