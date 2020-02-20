MADISON - Madison County is trying to be more aggressive on road projects this year.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday Road Superintendent Dick Johnson presented the one and six year road plan.
Johnson said they’ll do $10 million of work in the one year plan and $15.5 million the next five years.
He said their goal is to overlay about 18 miles of road this year which would cost $5.4 million, but they’ll have to take a look at the budget to see if they can do that much.
"Most of the overlay projects include milling off an inch or two and replacing it with anywhere from three to five inches of hot mix. Projects on 552nd and 840th in District two we're pulverizing the road and putting down four or five inches of hot mix."
Johnson said a few of the big projects in the plan include East Benjamin Avenue that will start in April, Old Hadar Road, and the 838th Road bridge south of Battle Creek.
The board unanimously approved the one and six year road plan.