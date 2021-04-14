MADISON - With all of the turmoil going on surrounding the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Madison County has begun the process of becoming a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County.
In a room full of curious and concerned citizens at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Chairman Troy Uhlir said he has reached out to and spoke with numerous people about creating a Sanctuary County resolution.
Uhlir said they wouldn’t be trumping federal or state law.
"What it's going to say is if the feds come in and have a situation where they have to remove firearms, we aren't going to assist in it. So they're going to come in and do their thing, but the County won't assist. To me, this resolution is making a statement about our County in saying we want our 2nd Amendment rights."
Uhlir said 15 other counties in the state have passed resolutions and more are in the process.
He said this meeting was just for discussion and next meeting they’ll draft a resolution.