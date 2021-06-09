MADISON - After a number of meetings on the topic, the Madison County Commissioners approved a final decision in regards to culvert installation.
Madison County used to provide people who move to a new place in the country with up to a 30-foot culvert, and during Tuesday’s meeting new guidelines were finalized.
Chairman Troy Uhlir and county road officials put together a resolution for the driveway culverts.
"On new or replacement culverts, the owner shall buy the culverts and the county will install the driveways so as to provide one access per tract of land. Additional accesses, due to subdivision of land or for the owner's convenience, will require county approval and installation shall be by the owner."
The commissioners agreed on the new guidelines and said they haven’t received any calls from constituents in opposition.
The commissioners unanimously approved the resolution.