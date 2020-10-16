LINCOLN - A new alliance has been formed to promote the growth and advancement of Nebraska manufacturing.
The Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council, Advanced Manufacturing Coalition, Manufacturing Extension Partnership and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce have all came together to form the alliance that was announced during a webinar Thursday.
Chamber President Bryan Slone said they hope to supercharge manufacturing in the state along the line of the Blueprint Nebraska initiatives.
"Manufacturing can be one voice and for the educational institutions that's really important. We can create public-private partnerships now across the state which can make a huge difference for manufacturing. In terms of public awareness, we can all speak with one voice and reintroduce the public to what manufacturing is like."
Scott Volk, Chair-elect of the Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council said the next step is to discuss how they’ll start working together and what needs to be done.
Jim Smith, President of Blueprint Nebraska said agribusiness will also be involved in the alliance and will play a critical role.