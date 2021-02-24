NORFOLK - The spring planting season will be here before you know it, and it’s important to avoid all delays.
CHS lubricants expert Tanner IntVeld tells News Talk WJAG proper machinery maintenance can help prevent breakdowns throughout the season and keep farmers in the field.
IntVeld says if you skip regular equipment checkups, moisture and contaminants can get in that machine.
"One thing we recommend doing is, there's a lot of myths out there about conventional vs. synthetic (diesel), but the fact is synthetic is derived from a better base stock. That means it's a man-made product so it's a more consistent formulation that equates to higher performance. That's very beneficial when you look at today's high tech diesel engine oils."
IntVeld says farmers can also conduct a lube scan oil analysis prior to planting, which can provide a synopsis of what is happening inside of that equipment.
For more information go to CHSInc.com.