NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools will be implementing some policy updates that were suggested by Perry Law Firm.
During the Board of Education meeting Monday night board vice president Dr. Patti Gubbels said the law firm has suggested that tasers and mace be added to the schools’ policies as dangerous weapons.
Gubbels said that suggestion comes as tasers and mace have been misused by students across the state lately.
She said there are some students that carry mace on keychains for self-protection.
"We think it's important for those students to be able to continue doing that as their safety is important, but we need those students to understand that the mace needs to be put in a locker when they arrive at school and stay there until they leave at the end of the day."
Gubbels said language about mace will be added to the senior high handbook. Tasers will be listed as a dangerous weapon in handbooks at all levels.
The board unanimously approved the addition of mace and tasers in the handbooks.