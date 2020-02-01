Plainview flooding

THE CITY OF PLAINVIEW did not lose any homes but had several basements flood last year. The weather service is looking to hold public meetings on the potential of more flooding this spring.  

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated nearly $109 million in federal funds in the aftermath of last year's devastating historic floods.

The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds will help support Nebraska's disaster relief, long-term recovery and restoration efforts following the floods.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has begun an approximate six-month process to determine distribution of the disaster funds to areas affected by flooding.

Local governments are eligible recipients under the program. Funding will not be made available directly to individuals, businesses, or homeowners.

