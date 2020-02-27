NORFOLK - A one-day auction to benefit the students of Lutheran High Northeast is set to take place this weekend.
Principal Dan Sievert says they’re still seeking donations of farm, outdoor, and shop equipment for the auction.
Sievert says the auction will be conducted by Blank Agency of Madison, and they’ve already received a number of items for area farmers.
"Some may be retiring and some may be just getting new equipment and are giving something that may help a startup farmer or one that just needs an extra plow. We're hoping that there is something for everyone. We're going to have great weather and have some fun and see what we can do for the students of Lutheran High Northeast."
Sievert says items need to be delivered to the DeVent Center at Divots by Friday.
The auction is set for Saturday morning at 10.
If you have items to donate contact Lutheran High Northeast at 402-379-3040.