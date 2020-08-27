NORFOLK - There will be lots of beef and attendees can have a blast at Lutheran High Northeast’s annual Beef Blast event this weekend.
Principal Dan Sievert says they’ll have a variety of socially distant and safe kid’s games and all you can eat roast beef sandwiches, potato salad, and sides along with ice cream.
Sievert says they’ll also have a silent auction with items such gift cards and homemade crafts as well as a live auction for people to bid on a Disney Resort getaway, camper rental, homemade cheesecakes, and new windows.
He says the money raised from the event will go towards their new Ag program which they started this past fall.
"We're going to be raising hopefully around $10,000 to get that program fully up and running with all of the books and equipment they need. Last spring we missed out on a scholarship dinner which raises money for our financial aid program to make the school affordable for everyone. So we'll be putting the rest of our wish list towards our financial aid program."
The event is set for Sunday at Lutheran High Northeast with doors opening at 10:30 and the live auction starting at 1:30.