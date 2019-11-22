NORFOLK - A Wakefield woman has been recognized for her contributions to agriculture.
Lisa Lunz was honored as the AG-ceptional Woman of the Year at the Northeast Community College AG-ceptional Women’s Conference on the Northeast campus in Norfolk Friday.
The announcement was made during a video tribute that was played during the opening session of the 11th annual conference.
Lunz tells News Talk WJAG she and her husband Jim have been farming together for 31 years.
"We had livestock when we first were married and now we are grain farmers today, corn/soybean rotation. We have no-tilled for over 25 and are very proud of the soil we have and proud of our operation and the three kids we have raised on the farm over those years."
Lunz says she’s stayed busy over the years as her husband deemed her a “professional volunteer.”
"When our kids were small I did the Nebraska LEAD program and then after that I got involved with the Nebraska Soybean Board, the Wakefield School Board, and then any organization when the kids were in school. Now I am part of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Promotion and Education committee. I volunteer for Common Ground, and I'm on the Nebraska Ag Builders. I just became a County Supervisor in January."
Lunz adds there are challenges facing the new generation of farmers today including food labeling conversations and an attack on Ag from greenhouse gas emission.
A special selection committee made up of professionals from agricultural businesses and operations is assembled each year to select the winner from a very competitive group of nominees.