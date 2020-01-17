NORFOLK - You’re invited to take part in the Elkhorn Valley Museum’s upcoming ‘Lunch Tour’ Tuesday.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says you can bring your own meal or purchase a $5 Subway box lunch, and enjoy a staff-led talk, followed by a guided tour of a gallery, exhibit, or outbuilding.
Cox says Tuesday’s tour theme is ‘Quilts of the Collection.’ She says it’s important to rotate the exhibits for the public to enjoy.
"We over 10,000 objects in the permanent collection and we you factor in our document and photo archive that number jumps to over 25,000 unique objects. We like to rotate the contents of the collection out so you get to see what your museum has to offer."
It’s set for Tuesday noon to 1 at the museum. RSVP’s are needed by Monday if you want a box lunch.