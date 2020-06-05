NORFOLK - The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District has opened tent camping at its recreation areas.
General Manager Mike Sousek says they’ve heard the requests from the public and with the loosened directed health measures and the Nebraska Game and Parks resuming overnight camping they felt now’s the time to do the same.
Sousek says they appreciate everyone’s patience.
"We're opening up the beach area on the lake and of course, we're still going to be following the social distancing. The shower houses, the restrooms - everything will be open. We've increased our cleaning of the restrooms, and we're putting up signs (that say) follow the social distancing."
Sousek says you also need to avoid large gatherings and staff will be on hand to monitor as well.
He adds their offices in Norfolk are now open to the public by appointment only too.