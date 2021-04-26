NORFOLK - This week is national Soil and Water Stewardship Week and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is celebrating it.
Information and Education Specialist Julie Wragge says it’s a week to promote natural resources and get everyone thinking about how they can protect their water, soil, and trees.
Wragge says protecting trees from invasive species is very important and they can help with that.
"We have foresters in our area that can definitely help with that. If you have a sick tree or you have questions, you can give us a call and we'll lead you in the right direction."
Wragge says they also unveiled a new website last week called NitrateInWater.Org that talks about how to protect your groundwater.
She also says they’re cleaning out their new trees collection Friday for Arbor Day so you’re encouraged to come out to Maskenthine Lake from 8 to 11:30 and pick up a bundle of 25 trees for $22.